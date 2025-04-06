The Power Of Soft Power





Every corridor of power is strewn with its own peculiar coterie of grovellers. They may come under various designations – Special Assistant, Press Secretary, Special Adviser, Commissioner or some other official nomenclature – what unites them is their blind and unthinking resort to extra-legal measures in defence of their principals.

Some public officials who don’t know any better, actually enjoy having a gang of attack dogs to do battle against real and imagined foes. But check throughout history, such lickspittles usually bring their principals to grief, especially when they take liberties with dispensing punishment to their boss’s perceived traducers. So many corporate and political reputations have been ruined on the altar of intolerance orchestrated by overbearing aides.

Flashback

One of the oft-referenced instances of the above occupational disease is the case of dehumanisation of a journalist by the underling of a military governor 52 years ago. The case continues to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper