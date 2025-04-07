Be Afraid Of No One, Ex-CAN President Urges New Alaafin





Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend (Dr.) Supo Ayokunle, has enjoined the newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, to be courageous and always seek divine guidance on the throne to surmount obstacles.

Ayokunle stated this while delivering a sermon at the coronation Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday at the St Michael’s Anglican Cathedral, Esiele in Oyo town.

Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, said in a statement on Monday, that the programme was organised by the LOC for the coronation of the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The renowned clergy noted that courage and bravery were essential qualities of a good leader, adding that these two qualities were imperative in the pursuit of justice, freedom, and other noble causes for peace, progress and development.

In his sermon titled: “Reigning To Lead Oyo And Yoruba People To Prominence”, Ayokunle who described Alaafin Owoade as “divinely ordained paramount ruler”, likened his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper