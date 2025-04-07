Edo Tribunal Turned Law on Its Head, Says PDP





The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, describing it as a “miscarriage of justice that ignored overwhelming facts and rewarded impunity.”

According to the PDP, the Tribunal abandoned its constitutional duty to deliver justice and instead constituted itself into a “fourth respondent,” inventing technicalities to sidestep the clear evidence of electoral malpractice placed before it.

PDP Chairman in Edo State Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, In the petition said, “We have studied the CTC of the judgement. This judgment, with due respect to the judges involved, is a travesty. But we are not deterred. We are proceeding to the Court of Appeal with the facts, the law, and the will of the Edo people firmly on our side.

The petition accused INEC of manipulating the election by refusing to comply with its own guidelines. The petition said Barrister Asue Ighodalo scored the majority of lawful votes and should have been declared…





Source: Leadership Newspaper