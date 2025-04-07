Ex-Senate President Mark Condemns Herdsmen Attacks In Benue





Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has condemned the persistent herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State.

Mark, in a statement to journalists in Abuja on Monday by his Media Special Adviser, Paul Mumeh, expressed deep concern over the rising spate of violence in recent weeks.

He noted that the attacks led to the destruction of lives and property worth billions of naira in several local government areas including Otukpo, Agatu, Apa, Ohimini, Okpokwu, Ado, Ogbadibo, Gwer-West, Gwer-East, Katsina-Ala, Logo, and Ukum local government areas.

The former lawmaker pointed to the recent killings in Gwer-West that sparked youth protests, as well as a spate of attacks in the Otukpo axis just last week, that left several persons dead and others kidnapped.

Senator Mark, while expressing concern over the growing insecurity, commended security operatives for apprehending some perpetrators involved in the heinous crimes.

“It is heartwarming that some of the beasts…





Source: Leadership Newspaper