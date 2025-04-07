Federal Gov’t Reacts To Trump’s 14% Tariff On Nigerian Exports





The Federal Government of Nigeria has reacted to the recent imposition of a 14% tariff on Nigerian exports by the United States.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the President Donald Trump imposed a 14% tariff against Nigeria, claiming the country operates a trade surplus.

However, a statement signed and released on Sunday by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, noted that while oil has long dominated Nigeria’s exports to the US, non-oil products, many previously exempted under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), now face potential disruption.

She expressed the government’s commitment to mitigating the impact while accelerating economic diversification, adding that the new 10% tariff on key categories may impact the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in the US.

“For businesses in the non-oil sector, these measures present destabilizing challenges to price competitiveness and market access, especially in emerging and value-added sectors vital to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper