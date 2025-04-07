‘It’s Fake News’, Saudi Arabia Denies Placing Nigeria, 13 Others On Visa Restrictions





Saudi Arabian authorities have denied issuing a viral memo notifying travellers of visa restrictions and an entry ban against nationals of 14 countries.

The purported memo had named Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, and Algeria among the countries facing the restrictions.

Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh were also listed as restricted from applying for new short-term Saudi visas, including visas for business, visits.

The restrictions were scheduled to take effect from April 13, the memo claimed.

The document added that citizens from the listed countries would not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia from the effective date even if they hold valid visas.

“Non-compliance may result in a 5-year ban from entering KSA,” the statement said.But, the Saudi Tourism Centre debunked the document as unofficial when contacted by a Nigerian online newspaper, TheCable.

Source: Leadership Newspaper