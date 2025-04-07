Man Utd, Man City Play Out Goalless Derby





Manchester United and Manchester City played out an anticlimactic 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday in a low-key derby that dealt a blow to City’s bid for Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola’s team are fifth in the table on 52 points, one behind Chelsea, and United are languishing in 13th place on 38.

With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clearcut chances, particularly in a drab first half at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

The game picked up after the interval and City striker Omar Marmoush unleashed a blistering shot from 25 yards that forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a terrific save.

Joshua Zirkzee had United’s best opportunity midway through the second half when he turned and struck a half-volley that forced City keeper Ederson into an outstanding two-handed save.





Source: Leadership Newspaper