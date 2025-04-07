Nigeria, Sweden Pledge Stronger Ties As VP Shettima Hosts Crown Princess Victoria





Nigeria and Sweden, on Monday in Abuja, declared their firm resolve to deepen bilateral relations through trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

To this effect, Vice President Kashim Shettima said Nigeria will continue to be a dependable ally of Sweden in all seasons, noting that both countries are poised for a partnership “anchored in innovation, powered by people, and guided by our shared determination to uplift communities and secure prosperity for generations to come.”

This was the outcome of a meeting between the Vice President of Nigeria and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, is on a three-day official visit to Nigeria as part of the bid to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between Sweden and Nigeria.

Describing the Crown Princess’s visit to Nigeria as opening doors to deeper institutional relations and greater cultural exchange between both nations, VP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper