Petitioners Ask Court To Compel EFCC To Probe AFN Officials Over Fraud Allegations





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been summoned to the Federal High Court in Abuja following allegations of misappropriation and corruption within the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The Incorporated Trustees of Athletics and Other Sports Development Initiative has submitted a petition calling for an investigation of the president of the AFN, Tonobok Okowa; former secretary general, Rita Mosindi, and the former managing director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, who is now the director general of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade.

According to the writ of summons reviewed by our correspondent, the plaintiffs argued that, under sections 6 (b) and (h) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, the EFCC is obliged to investigate any reported instances of financial and economic crimes. They contended that the EFCC’s failure to investigate their petition, submitted on April 15, 2024, constituted a neglect of its statutory…





