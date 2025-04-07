PICTORIAL: Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance After Hospital Stay





Pope Francis made a surprise appearance on stage in a wheelchair, with an oxygen tube under his nose at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican after being discharged from the hospital after five weeks of treatment on Sunday.

“Hello to everybody,” he said, waving to cheering crowds.

“Happy Sunday to all of you, thank you very much.”

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli Hospital the day he was discharged on March 23 after a five-week hospital stay.

After the Mass, the pontiff greeted some of those who assisted in the service, many of whom bowed to kiss his hands.

He exited the square through the Holy Door.

The Pope referred to his experience with illness in both the traditional Sunday blessing and the homily read by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, organiser of the Holy Year, who is expected to bring some 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

Addressing the sick among the crowd, the pope said in Fisichella’s homily, “In this moment of my life, I…





Source: Leadership Newspaper