Tax Reform Bills: Extricating Nigeria From Economic Cesspit – Atoyebi





The Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Aderonke Atoyebi has stated that the federal government’s tax reform bills are extricating Nigeria from economic inefficiencies and paving the way for economic growth.

Atoyebi noted that when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, he inherited a system in dire need of reform. “Our tax system had long been plagued by inefficiencies, low compliance rates, and inadequate coverage,” she said.

The country also faced challenges such as a lack of transparency, poor coordination between federal and state tax authorities, and the absence of a modernized tax framework necessary for sustained economic growth.

“President Tinubu was fully aware of these shortcomings before and after assuming office. One of his most strategic moves was appointing a capable leader—Dr. Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of FIRS—who has since made tax reform a top…





Source: Leadership Newspaper