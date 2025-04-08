Emir Sanusi Appoints New Galadiman Kano, Elevates Others In Major Reshuffle





The 14th Emir of Kano, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II has approved key appointments within the Kano Emirate Council, naming Alhaji Mannir Sanusi as the new Galadiman Kano, one of the emirate’s most senior traditional titles.

The appointments were announced on the heels of a consultative meeting with key stakeholders, aimed at strengthening leadership within the emirate following the recent death of the council’s longest-serving member, Galadiman Kano Abbas Sanusi.

Until his elevation, Alhaji Sanusi served as the District Head of Bichi, a role in which he was widely respected for his commitment to community development and traditional governance.

His new role as Galadiman Kano places him among the highest-ranking members of the emirate council.

In addition to his appointment, the Emirate announced other key titleholders including Turakin Kano who was promoted to Wamban Kano, Adam Sanusi was named Tafidan Kano while Ahmad Abbas became the new Yariman Kano.

The Emir congratulated the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper