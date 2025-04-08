Federal Gov’t Begins Technical Upgrade Of Public Media Organisations





The federal government has commenced investment in cutting-edge technologies and the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment for public media organisations to enhance effective service delivery.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, in a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Abuja, stated this in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, during discussions with leading broadcast and information companies at the ongoing National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2025.

He noted that such investments would result in the upgrade and replacement of obsolete infrastructure across government-owned radio and television stations.

To achieve this, the Minister explained that the ministry was forging partnerships with broadcast equipment manufacturers to enable local broadcasters to benefit from emerging technologies and industry-specific training.

Idris emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to working with key stakeholders in the global…





Source: Leadership Newspaper