Federal Gov’t Mulls 2025 Budget Review To Cushion Effect Of US Tariff Hike





The Nigerian government has said that it was considering an adjustment to its N54.99trn 2025 national budget as part of measures to respond to potential shocks of the United States’ global trade tariff hike.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, gave the hint on Monday at a Corporate Governance Forum organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja.

Edun also acknowledged that the adverse effect of the US tariff on Nigeria will be through oil price plunge. He claimed that the government was making efforts to ramp up crude oil production to curtail any price effect.

“We are also focusing on non-oil revenue mobilisation by FIRS and Customs.

“Budget adjustment and prioritisation where possible, and also innovative non-debt financing strategies,” Edun listed the possible counter measures at the event that was held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that US President Donald Trump had last week announced general global…





Source: Leadership Newspaper