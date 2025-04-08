Federal Gov’t Terminates, Re-awards Kano–Maiduguri Road Project





The Federal Government has terminated Section 1 of the Kano–Maiduguri Road project and has re-awarded the contract to Triacter Construction Company with a completion period of three years.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Senator representing Kano South in the Senate, Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, after a visit to the office of Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, in Abuja.

An elated Senator Sumaila, who took to his Facebook page to disclose the development, noted that the section of the Kano-Maiduguri Road had long been a death trap—causing frequent accidents, loss of lives, and persistent traffic congestion—will now receive the urgent attention it deserved.

The lawmaker wrote: “I am delighted to inform my constituents in Kano, the good people of Nigeria, and the general public that following my motion on the Kano–Maiduguri Road (Section One) presented on the 7th of May, 2024, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), under the leadership of Mr. President, has taken decisive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper