Gani Adams Seeks Preservation Of Olunloyo’s Legacies





The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has called on the Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde and people of Yorubaland to do everything possible to immortalise late former governor of the state, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo to honour his legacies.

The Yoruba Generalissimo stated this in the statement issued to mourn the late Mathematician who passed away on Sunday at the age of 89.

“As we come to terms with this shocking loss, I commiserate with the late Olunloyo’s family, the Oyo State governor, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde; the Olubadan of Ibadanland; the Oyo State government; the good people of the State and Yorubaland on the loss of our illustrious son.

“As we mourn the passing of Dr. Olunloyo, it is important that we do everything within our reach to immortalise him and honour his legacies,” Aare Adams said.

According to Adams, Olunloyo’s long record of service to the nation and humanity was a source of pride to his family, associates and the Yoruba race.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper