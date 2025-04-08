Kwara, UK Bournemouth Varsity To Partner In AI, Research, Funding





The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete has announced plans to collaborate with United Kingdom’s Bournemouth University in the areas of research, joint funding and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the collaboration plan was discussed during a meeting between KWASU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaykh Luqman-Jimoh, and Dr. Festus Adedoyin, a senior lecturer in the Department of Computing and Informatics, Bournemouth University, United Kingdom.

Professor Luqman-Jimoh expressed optimism about the collaboration with Bournemouth University, anticipating numerous opportunities for both institutions.

He highlighted KWASU’s existing focus on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, citing the establishment of the Centre for International Education, Centre for Digital Economy, and Centre for AI by the university.

“These initiatives demonstrate the University’s commitment to staying current with global trends in technology and education,” Lukman-Jimoh said.

For his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper