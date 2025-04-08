LEADERSHIP Award ‘ll Inspire Us To Do More For Jigawa People, Says Gov Namadi





Jigawa State governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has declared that the LEADERSHIP award received on Tuesday will inspire him and his team to do more for the masses.

Governor Namadi stated this after receiving the Governor of the Year Award” described the award as “inspirational and revered.”

He commended the inspiration behind the conference and award which provides platform for national discourse.

Namadi said the conference provides a “platform for discourse on national issues which are critical germane to the social political development of this country.”

He stressed that the theme of the conference was apt and timely “which I believe will contribute to the discourse on various aspects of fiscal reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope agenda.”

He said the discourse will contribute to the tax reform Bills before the National Assembly towards strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal federalism.

While appreciating the awards, Namadi said expressed commitment of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper