New NNPCL Boss Ojulari, Mgt Team Members Will Deliver On Mandate — Ugochinyere 





The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has expressed confidence in the ability of the new Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to deliver on its new mandate.

The lawmaker, who represents Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, is particularly confident that the new NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Executive Vice President of Downstream, Mumuni Dangazau, CFO Dapo Segun and others will bring their wealth of experiences amassed over the years to bear on the current assignment they were saddled with to move the NNPCL to the next level and consolidate and expand on the gains already recorded.

Ugochinyere, in a statement on Monday, said Ojulari as a seasoned engineer with expertise in petroleum process, and production engineering, who until this new position was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating…





Source: Leadership Newspaper