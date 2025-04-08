Nigerian Police Partner INTERPOL To Strengthen Data Sharing For Regional Security





In a move aimed at significantly enhancing internal security and law enforcement capabilities through international partnership and collaboration, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who doubles as the Chairman of the West African Chiefs of Police Committee (WAPCCO), on Tuesday, played host to a delegation from INTERPOL led by Mr Cyril Gout, the Executive Director of Police Services.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the cooperation between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and notify the Police of the handing over of the system.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Police Affairs took over the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) from INTERPOL on behalf of the Nigerian Government, and the system is currently domiciled with the Nigeria Police Force.

"The WAPIS system is strategically designed to strengthen police information systems throughout the region…





Source: Leadership Newspaper