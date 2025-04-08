NSCDC Arrests 5 Suspected Vandals In Kano





Operatives of Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have apprehended five suspects over vandalisation and theft of properties at two secondary schools and a power installation in the state.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, said the suspects were arrested in connection with the destruction and looting of facilities at Government Secondary School, Unguwar Rimi and Government Secondary School, Unguwa Uku, both in Tarauni local government area of the state.

The arrested suspects include Abdulbasi Usman (19), Yahaya Isa (20), and Abubakar Sadiq Abdullahi (20), all residents of Unguwar Rimi in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

Others are 20-year-old Adamu Murtala who hails from Unguwa Uku in Tarauni.

They were alleged to have carted away roofing sheets, iron rods, iron buckets, 20 three-seater cushion chairs, mats, seven windows, and two ceiling fans.

SC Abdullahi disclosed that the vandals also made…





Source: Leadership Newspaper