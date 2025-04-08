PICTORIAL: APC Govs Visit Buhari In Kaduna, Applaud His Support For Tinubu 





By Isaiah Benjamin, Aza Msue and Nonye Ekwenugo, Kaduna

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum who is also the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has extolled former President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting President Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma also declared that the ruling APC is the largest political party in Africa with 21 governors.

Uzodimma, who stated this when the APC governors visited Buhari in Kaduna on Monday, described the Daura-born retired General as father in politics.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a closed door meeting, Uzodima noted that the former president is the only former president produced by the APC.

“We met with him and he is well pleased with our party. He expressed surprise of our visit. We are happy and thankful to Almighty God because we met in good health. He is our father in politics. He is well pleased with our party and all of us his children.

“You know that our party, APC, is the largest party in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper