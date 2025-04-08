Youth Minister Pushes For Social Reform, Internship Scheme For Corps Members





The Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has called for far-reaching reforms aimed at equipping National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members with relevant skills and opportunities that align with the demands of the contemporary job market.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 NYSC Annual Management Conference in Abuja, Olawande emphasised the importance of empowering Nigerian youths through agriculture, rural healthcare, and skill-based initiatives.

“We must make Corps Members more useful to the society through agriculture, rural health, self-empowerment through skills, among others,” the Minister said, adding that the government must prioritise a National Internship Scheme dedicated solely to youth empowerment.

He also pledged the continued support of the Ministry of Youth Development for the NYSC Scheme, which he described as a vital tool for national development.

The Annual Management Conference, which brought together top NYSC officials and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper