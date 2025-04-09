3 Americans Convicted For Coup Plot In DR Congo Repatriated To US





Three American citizens convicted for their roles in a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been repatriated to the United States to serve out the remainder of their prison sentences.

The trio, Marcel Malanga Malu, Tylor Thomson, and Zalman Polun Benjamin, had originally been sentenced to death by a military court last year, but those sentences were commuted to life imprisonment just last week. On Tuesday, they were escorted from Kinshasa’s N’Djili International Airport and handed over to US authorities.

Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, confirmed the transfer, saying the individuals were “in our custody.” She emphasised that the United States condemned the armed attacks and supported DR Congo’s efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable. However, she also called for “consistent, compassionate, humane treatment and a fair legal process.”

The repatriation was seen as part of an evolving diplomatic engagement between the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper