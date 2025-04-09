Cushing’s Syndrome Advocate Urges Government Support For Rare Diseases





Cushing’s syndrome survivor and public health advocate, Ms. Aisha Adamu Fari, has urged the Federal Government to prioritize research, awareness, and early diagnosis of rare diseases in Nigeria.

Speaking at a Cushing’s syndrome awareness event in Abuja, Fari recounted her emotional journey through misdiagnosis, life-threatening symptoms, and the psychological toll of navigating a little-known condition.

“Rare diseases are often ignored in our public health system. Patients are left confused and unsupported due to misdiagnosis and lack of awareness—even among doctors. That has to change,” she said.

Cushing’s syndrome is a hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure to high levels of cortisol. It can result from medication, tumors, or, in Fari’s case, chronic emotional stress. She was diagnosed with pseudo-Cushing’s syndrome, triggered by the trauma of losing her father.

She recalled a near-death experience after eating noodles, unaware that refined foods could…





Source: Leadership Newspaper