EBID Board Allocates €230m, $10m To Strengthen Infrastructure, Support Private Sector Growth





The Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has approved a total of €230 million and $10 million to finance projects aimed at stimulating development and boosting economic activities in West Africa.

The said on Tuesday that the financing package was granted during the 91st Ordinary meeting of the Board, held on Thursday, April 03, 2025, via videoconference, chaired by the president and chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor.

The facilities will be put towards the following projects: a USD 50 million line of credit to Sterling Bank Limited in the of Nigeria to support SMEs operating in various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, renewable energy, and transport.

A €10 million facility to Bénin Cashew SA to co-finance the construction of five cashew nut processing units and a cashew balsam production unit in the Glo Djigbe industrial zone (GDIZ) in the Republic of Benin.

It said this project is…





