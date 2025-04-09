EFCC, Army, Immigration Join Forces Against Terrorism Financing In South-East





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has renewed its collaboration with the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to combat terrorism financing in the South-East.

The rapprochement came on Tuesday, March 8, 2025, when the EFCC’s Acting Zonal Director of Enugu Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Aisha Abubakar, paid a courtesy visit to Major General Oluyemi Thomas Olatoye, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Speaking during the visit, Abubakar said the essence of the visit was to seek for enhanced synergy with the Nigerian Army, which she described as a critical stakeholder in combating terrorist financing and other forms of financial and economic crimes.

“I have come here with my team to seek for the usual and further enhanced collaboration in the fight against terrorist financing, economic and financial crimes, which have become so prevalent that, either in our individual or corporate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper