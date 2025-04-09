Focus On Citizens, Not Yourselves, Buhari Tells APC Govs





Former President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to adopt a citizen-centric approach to governance, saying that leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity, and that balancing the two would significantly advance national progress.

The former President, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation’s progress.

He also said leaders should accord importance to the welfare of the people, not themselves, offering his personal example of leaving office with the same physical assets he had before his presidency.

He thanked the incumbent President Bola Tinubu administration for renovating his home in Kaduna, explaining that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

Source: Leadership Newspaper