Gunmen Kill Popular Hotel Owner In Ondo





A popular socialite and hotel owner in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Adeleye, the Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel was killed in the early hours of Tuesday at his hotel in the Arakale area of the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased slept in one of the rooms in the hotel when he was gruesomely murdered by some men suspected to be assassins.

A source told this newspaper that the armed men found their way into the hotel premises and met Adeleye who was awake and ready for the day’s work.

The men were said to have overpowered the hotel owner and stabbed him at several places and hit his head with a mortal resulting in his death.

A close associate of the deceased said they went out together on Monday night with a promise to meet again Tuesday but expressed surprise over the killing of his friend of many years.

A source within the community, however, said the incident was reported to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper