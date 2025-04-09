Heritage Champions Honoured As Piql, NCAC Seal Deal For Nigeria’s Cultural Preservation





At the Piql Africa Breakfast Meeting on Heritage Preservation in Lagos, leading figures in Nigeria’s cultural and historical landscape were recognised for their contributions to safeguarding the nation’s heritage.

The event, which convened policymakers, cultural advocates, academics, corporate leaders, and heritage experts, underscored the urgency of preserving Nigeria’s cultural and historical memory in the face of poor archival infrastructure, inadequate funding, and technological obsolescence.

The Awards for Excellence in Heritage Preservation were presented to individuals and institutions that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to cultural preservation. Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Prof. Wole Soyinka (represented by Jahman Anikulapo), Prince Yemisi Shyllon, First Bank of Nigeria, Evelyn Odigboh, Olugbile Holloway, and the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (in absentia) were among the honourees.

Source: Leadership Newspaper