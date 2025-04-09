I’m Back With Double Dose Of Energy — Gov Otu





Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu has assured the residents of the state that his administration will vigorously pursue economic transformation across the state.

Governor Otu stated this on Wednesday in Calabar, the Cross River State capital when he returned to the state after his three-week annual leave.

Otu said he was back with “renewed vigour and double dose of energy” to accelerate economic transformation of the state.

Otu stated this while addressing party faithful and government functionaries who were at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar to receive him back to the state.

He reaffirmed his commitment towards delivering on his administration’s development blueprint, stressing that the short break had recharged him for better service delivery.

“I thank God for His grace, because the strength He has given me is immeasurable and unimaginable.

“We had a manifesto to deliver to our people, and to some extent, I believe that in this second…





Source: Leadership Newspaper