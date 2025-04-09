LEADERSHIP Award ‘ll Spur Me For More Work — Gov Eno





Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed delight at the prestigious LEADERSHIP newspaper award bestowed on him as the Governor of the Year 2024.

Governor Eno said the excellence leadership laurel remains an elixir for more dedication and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the Akwa Ibom people.

He, therefore, charged members of his team to redouble their efforts in ensuring that more impacts of good governance were felt by the people of the State.

According to Governor Eno, the avalanche of accolades on him by several media and non-media organisations, showed that he was being more closely watched and that his positive trajectory of development programmes passionately followed across the globe.

Governor Eno was speaking at the ongoing State Executive Council (SEC) Retreat in Lagos, shortly the award was received on his behalf by his deputy, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi.

Welcoming back the delegation from Abuja, the Governor said he took the difficult decision…





Source: Leadership Newspaper