Nigeria Has Highest Number Of Failed Projects In The World – APPPMON





The Association of Practising Professional Project Managers of Nigeria (APPPMON) said that Nigeria has the highest number of failed projects in the world.

The association, which also said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) allegedly abandoned over 1,300 projects in the Niger Delta region, however, disclosed that its new initiative, the APPPMON Body of Knowledge and Innovation (ABOKI), would address issues of failed projects in the country.

A senior association official and lead editor of the ABOKI Research Project, Dr Inemi Erete Stephen, spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the media unveiling of the new initiative.

Stephen described the new initiative as a response to negative project abandonment in the country, saying that with ABOKI, Nigerian projects will soon be explainable.

He said: “It is not an exaggeration that over 1,300 projects have been allegedly abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). These estimates are just for tangible…





Source: Leadership Newspaper