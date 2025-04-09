Nigeria Seeks To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games





Nigeria has officially expressed its interest to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Abuja poised to be the host city.

The announcement follows the Nigeria Olympic Committee’s (NOC) confirmation that they have successfully met the March 28 deadline for submission of interest.

The spokesperson for the NOC, Tony Nezianya, in a statement released on Monday, said the next steps in the bidding process hinge on receiving formal backing from the federal government.

“Nigeria’s bid will present a unique opportunity to showcase our development, enhance our global standing, and invigorate our sports culture,” Nezianya said, emphasizing the importance of hosting such an event not only for sports but also for national pride.

The last major multi-sport event hosted by Nigeria was the African Games in 2003, which took place in Abuja. The experience gained from that event has laid a strong foundation for Nigeria’s potential to organise large-scale international competitions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper