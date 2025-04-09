Ondo PDP Publicity Secretary Peretei Quits Party Over Inertia





The Ondo State Publicity Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, has resigned his membership of the opposition party.

Peretei, in a statement issued and made available to LEADERSHIP in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday, alleged that “those who claim to be at the leadership of the party have no intention to win any elections, now or in the future.”

In the statement titled “I Quit As The PDP In Ondo State Leaves The Intensive-Care Unit For The Morgue”, Peretei further noted that, “It is difficult to work with people whose interests are only themselves and how they can use the party to trade every election year.”

According to him, “the PDP in Ondo State is now on its way to the morgue.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper