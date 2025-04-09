Police Arrest Man Caught In Viral Video Assaulting Female Driver In Lagos





The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man, identified as Friday Onu, who was captured in a viral video assaulting a female driver, Mrs Yetunde Amole, in what authorities said was an attempt to steal her car battery.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 7, 2025, near the Oriental Hotel along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

According to the police, Onu was caught attempting to remove the battery from Mrs Amole’s vehicle when she confronted him, prompting a violent altercation that was filmed and widely circulated on social media.

In a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Command “condemns this act in the strongest terms and wishes to update the public on the actions already taken.”

Hundeyin confirmed that officers from the Maroko Division responded swiftly after receiving reports and successfully apprehended the suspect shortly after the incident.

However, plans to arraign Onu in court were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper