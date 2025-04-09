Rep Member Constructs 15-bed Hospital Ward In Soro





The lawmaker representing Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, has facilitated the construction and equipping of an additional 15-bed capacity ward for the admission of women and children at the Dr Aisha Bala Mohammed Pediatric Health Facility in Soro.

This initiative addresses the rising influx of patients at the facility.

Hon. Soro inspected the newly completed ward yesterday and directed the Darazo-Ganjuwa Legacy Projects Management Committee, the supervisory body for MMS intervention projects in health, education, agriculture, water, and road sectors, to collaborate with the health facility management to ensure the immediate commencement of operations.

The officer in charge of the facility, Mallam Isah Yakubu, commended the lawmaker for his continued support. He noted that the new ward would significantly help manage the seasonal surge in patients, particularly during the heat and rainy seasons when malaria and typhoid…





Source: Leadership Newspaper