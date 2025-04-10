1 Bandit Killed As Security Agents Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Katsina





One bandit was neutralised as security agents rescued 10 abducted victims during a coordinated operation in Musawa local government area of Katsina State.

The victims comprising six women and four men were abducted from the communities of Kiroro, Kabbi, and Dogon Marke by armed bandits.

According to a statement by Katsina Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mua’zu, the rescue operation began around 10pm on April 8 in the Gidan Marke area.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by residents, the joint operation was launched late Monday night by the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (C-Watch) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

Mua’zu added that the mission resulted in neutralising one bandit and the safe recovery of all kidnapped individuals who have since been reunited with their families.

“This successful rescue operation highlights the growing effectiveness of community-based intelligence and the strong synergy between Katsina’s security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper