Alaafin Tasks Oyo Indigenes On Spiritual Rediscovery





The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade has enjoined Oyo indigenes both at home and in the diaspora to immerse themselves in their religious and traditions for spiritual strengthening, personal fulfilment, global understanding and harmony.

The monarch who noted that the nation was facing challenges charged Nigerians abroad to look beyond the challenges of nation-building being currently faced in Nigeria to concentrate on the spiritual significance of their home-coming to rebuild their cultural identity and spiritual self-rediscovery.

Oba Owoade identified culture and traditions as the anchors of every human actions and aspirations, noting that any society, region or nation that fails to pay sufficient attention to them will not grow or develop and will ultimately extinct.

He explained that such society would be swallowed up within the scheme of things, as it will lose its very essence and defined character that makes it different for others and that which will drive his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper