APC Shuts Headquarters Over Kidnapped Director’s Death





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday announced the closure of its national secretariat located at 40, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2 in Abuja.

According to a memo dated 10th April, 2025 and signed by the party’s Deputy Director of Administration, Ubagba Abel, the closure was to mourn the death of the party’s Director Of Administration, Hon. Lateef AbdulRaif Adeniji.

Adeniji was reportedly kidnapped about two months ago in Abuja, and was reportedly killed despite payment of N50 million ransom by the party for his freedom.

The memo titled: ‘Secretariat closure for the mourning of the director of administration’, advised all the staff to use the period of mourning for sober reflection and prayers for the family and the loved ones.

“The National Secretary has approved the closure of the National secretariat from all party/work activities with immediate effect till Monday 14th April 2025.

“This decision was made after he had received the news of the sad demise of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper