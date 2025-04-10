Group Blasts Omokri Over ‘False’ Accusations Against Kogi Central Senator Natasha 





A socio-political pressure group, The Action Collective, has condemned recent allegations made by Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, against the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group described Omokri’s claims that the embattled female lawmaker was a “serial blackmailer” as “false, reckless, and a desperate ploy for political relevance.”

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Teddy Onyejuwe, the group categorically denied any past or present accusations by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Omokri, including allegations of sexual harassment or blackmail.

“There is no record, no statement, no interview, no petition, or any formal or informal accusation ever made by Senator Natasha against Reno Omokri,” the statement read. “His attempts to paint the respected Senator as a blackmailer are not just deceptive but evil and unacceptable.”

The group further alleged that Omokri encouraged his followers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper