NERC Fines 8 DisCos N628.03m For Overbilling Unmetered Customers





The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has imposed fines totalling N628.03 million on eight Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) for non-compliance with the capping of estimated billing for unmetered customers.

The affected DisCos include Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies.

The sanction is pursuant to Section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023 (EA 2023).

NERC, in a release on Thursday, said the sanction followed a review of billing practices between July and September 2024, which revealed that the affected DisCos failed to adhere to monthly energy caps issued by NERC.

The caps were designed to align estimated bills for unmetered customers with the consumption levels of metered customers on the same feeder.

According to the regulator, the fines represent five per cent of the gross overbilling during the period under review.

In addition to financial penalties, NERC also mandated the affected DisCos to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper