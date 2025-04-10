Niger Dumps French, Adopts Hausa As National Language





Niger‘s military government has officially made Hausa the country’s new national language, moving away from its colonial past where French played a central role.

The change was announced in a new charter released on March 31, published in a special edition of the government’s official journal.

According to the document, “The national language is Hausa,” and “the working languages are English and French.”

Hausa is already the most commonly spoken language across Niger, especially in the Zinder, Maradi, and Tahoua regions.

Most of the country’s about 26 million people understand and speak Hausa. In comparison, only around three million people, just 13 per cent, can speak French.

The new charter also officially lists nine other local languages, including Zarma-Songhay, Fula, Kanuri, Gourmanche, and Arabic, as “the spoken languages of Niger.”

This language switch follows a national meeting held in February.

During that event, the military government received more…





Source: Leadership Newspaper