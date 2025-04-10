Niger Republic Replaces French With Hausa As Lingua Franca





Niger Republic’s ruling junta has officially adopted Hausa as the country’s official language, marking a significant departure from the nation’s colonial past and further distancing itself from France, its former colonial ruler.

According to a new charter published on March 31 in a special edition of Niger’s official journal, “The National Language is Hausa” while “the working languages are English and French.”

This development is part of sweeping changes initiated by the military government since it seized power in July 2023, ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Since the coup, the junta has cut ties with France, expelled French troops, and removed French names from streets and public monuments. The decision to adopt Hausa, the most widely spoken language in Niger, is seen as a move to assert national identity and cultural independence.

With a population of around 26 million, Hausa is predominantly spoken in the central-southern regions of Zinder…





Source: Leadership Newspaper