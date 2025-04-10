OneData, Caleb University Partner To Transform Campus Connectivity





OneData, a provider of fibre-based broadband internet services in Nigeria, has partnered with Caleb University to revolutionise campus connectivity and equip students with the digital skills required to thrive in a technology-driven world.

The strategic collaboration aligns with Caleb University’s vision of becoming the Centre of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Excellence, bridging the gap between education and digital innovation.

Under this partnership, OneData has deployed high-speed, campus-wide fibre internet, ensuring uninterrupted access to online learning platforms, research databases, and communication tools. This is set to modernize the university’s digital infrastructure, creating an environment where students and faculty members can excel in an ICT-driven world.

Beyond providing internet services, OneData is launching “Digital and Entrepreneurial Hubs”, dedicated spaces designed to cultivate innovation, digital literacy, and business acumen….





Source: Leadership Newspaper