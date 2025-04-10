SGF Sets Performance Targets, Launches New Accountability System





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has inaugurated a new Performance Management System (PMS) designed to improve transparency, accountability, and service delivery within the federal bureaucracy.

Speaking at the launch the PMS held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Senator Akume, in a statement by the director of information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, described the initiative as a critical tool in ensuring civil servants understand their roles and are held to measurable standards.

“PMS is a system that will ensure civil servants perform effectively and maximally within clearly defined metrics, leading to the achievement of set targets and goals,” he said.

The new framework forms part of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP 2025), and introduces performance targets tied to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for every department, unit, and staff member…





Source: Leadership Newspaper