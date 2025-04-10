Tinubu Mourns Ex-Lagos Chief Judge Sotunminu





President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Ibitola Adebisi Sotuminu who passed away at the age of 86.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga commiserated with the Body of Benchers, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Council of Women’s Societies, and the International Federation of Women Lawyers, over the passing of the jurist who exemplified integrity, honour, and diligence.

Recalling their shared commitment to public service during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, the President stated that Justice Sotuminu’s leadership as Chief Judge was instrumental in advancing critical judicial reforms that modernised Lagos’ legal framework and strengthened public trust in the judiciary.

He noted that Justice Sotuminu’s illustrious career spanned over four decades.

She began her judicial journey as a magistrate in 1969, rising to become…





Source: Leadership Newspaper