Usman Hails Tinubu For Pragmatic Leadership 





The managing director and chief executive officer of the Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Bamanga Usman Jada, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his pragmatic leadership and commitment for a better Nigeria.

He stated this in a speech during the 2024 LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards held in Abuja.

Usman commended the president and the vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, for their commitment to the reengineering and transformation of the country through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Leadership is not easy as they say, but as these awards have demonstrated, we can all succeed in our various assignments and endeavours precisely because Mr President has provided the pragmatic leadership, bold vision and the enabling environment for us to thrive, to flourish and to achieve all that is expected of us by the Nigerian people,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of other awardees, Usman appreciated the president for the opportunity to serve and contribute in their individual capacities to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper