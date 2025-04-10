VFD Group Crosses ₦100bn Market Capitalisation As Investors Signal Renewed Confidence





VFD Group Plc has officially crossed the ₦100 billion mark in market capitalisation on Thursday, a major milestone that underscored growing investor confidence in the company’s business fundamentals and long-term strategy.

The achievement comes against the backdrop of a challenging economic landscape in 2024, marked by inflationary pressures, regulatory shifts, and market volatility. Despite these conditions, VFD Group has demonstrated strong financial performance and operational discipline, reinforcing its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most agile and well-governed investment firms.

Analysts pointed to VFD’s consistent adherence to its core investment philosophy, anchored in four principles: selective diversification, value-driven leadership, strong corporate governance and strategic patience are key drivers of its market appeal. The Group’s ability to generate value across multiple sectors, including financial services, technology, real estate, and media has helped it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper