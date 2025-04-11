Again, Wike’s Aide Tackles Ex-Rivers Gov Ada George, Says He Only Brought Violence, Killings 





Former Governor of Rivers State, Rufus Ada George, has been challenged to list a single positive development he brought to the State during his administration, other than introduction of violence, killings and ethnic politics.

Senior Special Assistant to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who threw the challenge in a statement on Thursday night, said: “At old age, people should begin to desist from acting shamelessly.”

He said it was on record the only impact that can be linked to Ada George, was the introduction of “Bush Boys” militant group, which he used to settle political scores, leading to the maiming and killing of innocent souls.

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson asked; “After leaving office as Governor in 1993, what happened to his relationship with Dr Peter Odili, who was his deputy? Why did he not support Odili for governor in 1999 and 2003? Why was he in All People’s Party (APP) while Odili was in People’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper